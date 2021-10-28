We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley is showcasing her marketing chops in a new home video she shared as fans let out a unanimous "aww."

The supermodel posted a clip of herself surrounded by her Bellissima Prosecco brand of wine in her incredible kitchen.

She wore a black turtleneck top which hugged her figure and featured a cut-out at the shoulder. The outfit was completed by a statement belt with a chunky buckle and tan-colored bottoms hidden by the frame.

She revealed that she would once again be making an appearance on QVC to talk about her own brand of wine, and brought on a special guest.

As she felt a disturbance underneath her table, she realized that her dog, Chester, was under there, and she lifted him up for everyone to see.

Christie then told her fans about her QVC appearance while also mimicking Chester's voice in an adorable fashion.

"I say I love Bellissima, it's really good. Tune in," she said while imitating her puppy before laughing it off, ending the clip there.

Christie shared in a home video with Chester that she would be re-appearing on QVC

"We're coming up soon on @qvc with a special #oto with my @bellissimaprosecco. Here's what Chester has to say about it…," she captioned the clip.

Fans gushed over Christie and the adorable Chester in the comments, as one wrote: "Chester is very cute. Can't wait to try your wine."

Another said: "Cute post! Love that shirt too," with a third commenting: "Ageless beauty & class," and one adding: "Still so beautiful inside and out."

The 67-year-old has recently kicked promotion and conversation around her Bellissima brand into high gear, recently also attending New York Advertising Week.

The supermodel appeared at Ad Week to talk about her brand

She shared pictures of her time at the event, where she stunned fans in a figure-hugging nude knit dress from Revolve, featuring shoulder cut-outs and a high slit. She completed the look with her blonde locks down and natural makeup.

