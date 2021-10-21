Christie Brinkley shows off her endless legs in high slit figure-hugging knit dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christie Brinkley meant business on Wednesday as she dressed to the nines to attend Advertising Week New York 2021 in aid of Bellissima, her brand of vegan Prosecco and sparkling wine.

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks phenomenal in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous beachside photo

The stunning 67-year-old donned a figure-hugging nude knit dress by Revolve featuring shoulder cut-outs and a high slit. For those in love with the dress, it's currently available in all sizes for £458.00.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley looks stunning in Revolve dress at NY ad week

Christie completed the look with her blonde hair down and natural makeup, including a slick of scarlet lipstick.

READ: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor looks sensational in daring bikini

RELATED: Christie Brinkley's special family outing in black dress has fans concerned

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared several pictures and clips from her day out and told fans: "Adweek in NYC‼️ In conversation with @katiekempner at the Great Minds Theatre in #hudsonyards to talk about amongst other things being in business for almost 50 years and my partnerships with @sblabeauty, @bellissimaprosecco, @totalgymdirect. (Thanks for the top two pix @sandylinter)."

Esperanza Compact Cut Out Dress, £458, Revolve

The post was a hit with fans, but mostly with her children. Daughter Alexa was one of the first to comment, telling her: "Congrats Fab Mamacita‼️"

Another told her: "You're truly an ageless beauty," whilst a third gave her the ultimate compliment: "The Hottest 60ish y/o on the planet."

The model spoke about her businesses whilst looking stunning in a Revolve number

During her conversation with Katie Kempner Christie revealed she has been focusing on her business as well as balancing it with being with friends and family.

Despite being busy, Christie has made time for herself. Just last month she posted a video of herself next to her gym equipment, a workout machine supplied by Total Gym Direct.

In the clips, she talked about how she used the machine frequently to burn off her quarantine calories.

She even provided a demonstration of the equipment with her two dogs in tow and mentioned that she'd kept it in her bedroom in front of the TV.

"A PAWS to endorse @totalgymdirect If you give us a few minutes everyday, we'll give you a healthier body.

"Created to rehab injuries and adapted for your home use by @chucknorris Total Gym has become a faithful best friend to millions of Americans ..don't worry puppies we still love you too!!" she captioned the post.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.