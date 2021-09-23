Christie Brinkley looks phenomenal in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous beachside photo The supermodel soaked up the last of the summer sun

Christie Brinkley made the most of the last days of summer, soaking up the sun in a gorgeous strapless swimsuit.

The 67-year-old looked phenomenal posing on the beach in a white one-piece that featured ruched detailing and a centre split across her chest.

Christie added a white cover-up that fell off one shoulder, highlighting her décolletage as her blonde hair blew in the breeze.

Posing makeup-free against her stunning surroundings, Christie looked flawless in the beautiful photos. Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "Soaking up every last inch of Summer."

Her fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "You will always be the most beautiful and my favorite model evaaa!!" A second said: "Beautiful lady, beautiful view."

A third added: "OMG this is a great pic of you! love the whole beauty of the beach. It’s breathtaking. Awesome."

Christie's incredible appearance doesn't come without some effort on her part. She has admitted in the past that she moves as much as she can to keep her body intact.

"Don’t stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

She also likes to switch up her workout routine, so she doesn't get bored of doing the same exercises. "The key is mixing things up, maintaining variety, integrating exercise into your routine and making exercise fun," she told Forbes.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't turn to the professionals for some help to keep her looking her best.

"My choice for aging gracefully is to dabble in treatments," she once said. "To ignore science would be ridiculous. It's my pleasure to be able to let other people know about these things."

