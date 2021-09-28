Christie Brinkley stuns with her model physique in eye-catching sportswear Gotta work those abs tight

Christie Brinkley gave fans a glimpse at the secret to her incredible figure in a new clip she shared from inside her bedroom.

The supermodel delighted fans with a series of clips wearing a light pink patterned sports bra and a pair of matching figure-hugging leggings.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine at home

She completed the look with a sheer cover up and two dogs, one being her own, Chester Brinkley, and the other being her friend and fellow model Nina Agdal's dog, Daisy.

Christie sported the outfit to show off her gym equipment, a workout machine supplied by Total Gym Direct.

In the clips she posted, she talked about how she used the machine frequently to burn off her quarantine calories.

She even provided a demonstration of the equipment with her two dogs in tow and mentioned that she'd kept it in her bedroom in front of the TV.

Christie donned a sports bra and matching leggings for a workout video

Christie captioned the post with, "A PAWS to endorse @totalgymdirect If you give us a few minutes everyday, we'll give you a healthier body.

"Created to rehab injuries and adapted for your home use by @chucknorris Total Gym has become a faithful best friend to millions of Americans ..don't worry puppies we still love you too!!"

Fans loved seeing the supermodel work it out, with one commenting, "I love that you use something you have endorsed for so long! I've always wanted one and had the opportunity to try one last year. One of these days I hope to have my own! (Just no room in my house)."

Many others were impressed with her gym look, as one wrote, "I love your outfit, so pretty. xx," and another said, "Ha-ha Christie this is so funny and yet so true! My puppies sit on me all the time when I try to workout. You look amazing."

The supermodel is adept at using her gym equipment anywhere

Christie has frequently shown her love for Total Gym Direct, doing so recently with a workout video by her pool with the same machine, wearing some figure-hugging black leggings, a matching long-sleeved top, and white and yellow sneakers.

