Shania Twain knows how to turn the heads of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, and on Wednesday she did it once again with a sultry shot.

The singer loves sharing throwbacks with her fans, and this time she transported them back to the 1990s with a stunning photo that had been taken in 1997. In the snap, the That Don't Impress Me Much songstress started up at the camera while wearing a beautiful plunging black top that strapped around her shoulders. She had her hair styled in an updo, and left us longing to head back to the 90s.

In her caption, she wrote: "This photo just feels very 90s, you know what I mean?⁠⁠ [camera emoji] by George Holz, 1997."

Unsurprisingly her fans went wild in the comments, with one enthusing: "Absolutely stunningly beautiful. Then and now," and a second complimented: "The most beautiful woman I have ever seen."

A third said: "Just as gorgeous now as you were then," and a fourth added: "Wow always Very beautiful."

Several others were rendered speechless by the gorgeous photo and posted strings of flame emojis.

The star looked stunning

Shania recently blew fans away as she shared a video of herself dancing on stage, dressed in a glitzy gown with a daring thigh-high slit.

The country music star looked sensational with her long blond hair styled in her iconic waves as she performed one of her hit songs, You Don't Impress Me Much.

The singer's followers were quick to comment on her appearance too, with many complimenting just how youthful she looked up on stage.

"Wow you never age," one wrote, while another commented: "So beautiful!" A third added: "Go Shania!"

Shania's youthfulness always amazes fans

At 56, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

