Shania Twain highlights curves in figure-hugging jeans – fans react

Shania Twain never fails to disappoint whether she's wearing a glam gown or keeping it casual in a pair of jeans.

The country superstar opted for the latter on Friday when she poured her curves into some figure-hugging denim to film a promo for her Home Now Radio show on Apple Music. Shania teamed her jeans with a white blouse with a multi-coloured floral design and wore her long blonde hair in a high ponytail, leaving a few strands loose to frame her face.

Shania shared a clip on Instagram, which shows her standing in a field with a camera behind her as she explained Friday's show would be all about movie soundtracks. "I love movies, I love music obviously as well, and they need each other," she said in a voiceover.

Captioning the promo, Shania added: "Grab the popcorn! We're going to the movies on #HomeNowRadio and it wouldn't be a trip to the movies without a date... who ya gonna call?? My dear friend @rayparkerjr joins us for this week's episode!"

Her followers were excited about the episode, but many couldn't help but compliment Shaina on her appearance in the video. "Very beautiful," replied one fan.

"I'd rather have you for my date to the movies," said another, while others simply left heart and smiling heart-eyes emojis in the comment section of her post.

Shania looked gorgeous in her skinny jeans

Shania's laid-back appearance comes after she shared footage of her on stage from a past concert, dressed in a show-stopping sheer mini dress embellished in sequins. The stylish number was teamed with a pair of thigh-high heeled boots with leopard print lining and fishnet tights.

In the caption, Shania – who will soon return to the stage for her Las Vegas residency – wrote: "Get me back to the Twain Town Saloon ASAP!" alongside the hashtag "Let's Go Vegas."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looking [fire emoji]," while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "Queen!"

