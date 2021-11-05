Amanda Holden glows in stunning lingerie photos - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked beautiful in some stunning new lingerie photos she shared on Thursday evening as part of her collaboration with JD Williams - wow!

The star had plenty of fans sending their compliments on the snaps, in which she wore both a red and a black lace set. She wrote in the caption: "Channelling my inner @evaherzigova! Who is ready for Christmas shopping @jdwilliamsuk? I've done all mine! Christmas lights being switched on at home Nov 22nd!"

Unsurprisingly, Amanda's friends and fans were quick to react to the post, with Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts responding, "Well hello!!" alongside some fire emojis, and Zoe Ball adding: "Damn girl you look [fire]." Kelly Brook also commented: "Yes mama!"

Amanda also shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram Story, showing her posing for the camera with wind in her hair. "Everyone needs a leaf blower on a photoshoot... lol," she wrote.



Amanda shared the gorgeous photos on Instagram

The presenter's flattering lingerie picks aren't yet available to shop at JD Williams, but a selection of her partywear dresses are.

Of course, she always wows her followers with her fashion choices - and on Thursday she looked gorgeous once again in a fitted knit dress from Warehouse, which is currently still available to shop on the brand's website.

Amanda was chic in a Warehouse knit dress on Thursday

She also dressed up to the nines for a night out on Wednesday, as she and her Heart Radio team celebrated the news that they are the biggest radio show in the country.

The presenter wore a beautiful blue velvet outfit as she shared a smiling picture on Instagram Stories, writing: "The best evening celebrating the fact that we are the biggest radio show in the country."

With a bouncy blow-dry, glowing makeup and delicate jewellery, Amanda looked gorgeous for her luxurious dinner - adding a dark manicure to match her look.

