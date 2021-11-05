Amanda Holden glows in stunning lingerie photos - and wow

Fiona Ward
Amanda Holden looks incredible in some gorgeous lingerie photos shot as part of her collaboration with JD Williams - see the snaps
Amanda Holden looked beautiful in some stunning new lingerie photos she shared on Thursday evening as part of her collaboration with JD Williams - wow!
SEE: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed
The star had plenty of fans sending their compliments on the snaps, in which she wore both a red and a black lace set. She wrote in the caption: "Channelling my inner @evaherzigova! Who is ready for Christmas shopping @jdwilliamsuk? I've done all mine! Christmas lights being switched on at home Nov 22nd!"
WATCH: Amanda Holden's most gorgeous bikinis and swimsuits
Unsurprisingly, Amanda's friends and fans were quick to react to the post, with Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts responding, "Well hello!!" alongside some fire emojis, and Zoe Ball adding: "Damn girl you look [fire]." Kelly Brook also commented: "Yes mama!"
MORE: Amanda Holden reveals how she offsets alcohol to stay in shape
Amanda also shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram Story, showing her posing for the camera with wind in her hair. "Everyone needs a leaf blower on a photoshoot... lol," she wrote.
Amanda shared the gorgeous photos on Instagram
The presenter's flattering lingerie picks aren't yet available to shop at JD Williams, but a selection of her partywear dresses are.
RELATED: Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering M&S leather skirt is too gorgeous for words
Of course, she always wows her followers with her fashion choices - and on Thursday she looked gorgeous once again in a fitted knit dress from Warehouse, which is currently still available to shop on the brand's website.
Amanda was chic in a Warehouse knit dress on Thursday
She also dressed up to the nines for a night out on Wednesday, as she and her Heart Radio team celebrated the news that they are the biggest radio show in the country.
The presenter wore a beautiful blue velvet outfit as she shared a smiling picture on Instagram Stories, writing: "The best evening celebrating the fact that we are the biggest radio show in the country."
With a bouncy blow-dry, glowing makeup and delicate jewellery, Amanda looked gorgeous for her luxurious dinner - adding a dark manicure to match her look.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.