Amanda Holden stuns during holiday night out in beautiful silk cocktail dress

Amanda Holden is back with another gorgeous snap as she continues her sunny family holiday - and she was dressed to the nines for a night out with her family.

She posted a beautiful shot of herself enjoying a cocktail on Thursday evening, simply writing: "Holden's Happy Hour," as she smiled at something away from the camera. Wearing a chic one-shouldered pink dress and with her blonde hair natural and loose, she added glowing makeup and simple jewellery.

The star is clearly having a lovely time on holiday, having also shared some candid snaps of herself spending time with her children, curling up with a book and enjoying her daily runs in her beautiful surroundings - as well as posing in another gorgeous bikini.

Amanda enjoyed cocktails in her her pretty pink dress

It looks like she owns the same swimwear set in every colour! The flattering Melissa Odabash bikini is clearly one of her favourites, since she also posed in the orange version of the two-piece earlier in the week. On Friday, she shared another shot from her mystery destination, blowing bubbles on the beach in her blue swimwear.

She posed in her blue Melissa Odabash bikini

Amanda's pick is from her favourite holiday brand Melissa Odabash - the Montenegro set in the shade 'Azure' is currently on sale for £130. You can also buy some similar sets on The Outnet at further reduced prices - score!

In another snap in her blue bikini, Amanda looked gorgeous with tousled hair and aviator sunglasses as she posed for the shot in front of a leafy backdrop. We're not jealous at all.



Amanda has escaped for a holiday during the half-term break

The singer and presenter has previously said she "lives for holidays," and loves to travel - so we're not surprised she's jetted off on another break this year.

She revealed in 2018: "I feel I can relax more when I'm completely away from this country and my home, and my two children and my husband are all in one place with no distractions, nothing."

