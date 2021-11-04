Amanda Holden looks too beautiful in plunging blue velvet as she celebrates big moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked beautiful as ever on Wednesday evening as she headed out for dinner with her Heart Radio team - to celebrate the news that they are the biggest radio show in the country.

The presenter wore a beautiful blue velvet outfit as she shared a smiling picture on Instagram Stories, writing: "The best evening celebrating the fact that we are the biggest radio show in the country." She then tagged Global founder Ashley Tabor-King, adding: "And that is thanks to you @ashleytaborking."

With a bouncy blow-dry, glowing makeup and delicate jewellery, Amanda looked gorgeous for her celebratory night out - adding a dark manicure to match her look.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her blue velvet look

We think we've tracked down her outfit as Diane Von Furstenberg's satin-trimmed velvet jumpsuit, which costs £650 at Net-A-Porter - though there's limited sizes available.

Glamorous Amanda always looks stunning as she heads to the Global Studios to present her popular breakfast show, too, and on Wednesday she wowed as always in a neutral jumper and mini skirt combo, adding knee-high boots to her look.

She had a busy day on Wednesday, as she also shared a gorgeous promo video for her Christmas collaboration with J.D.Williams and Davina McCall - the pair looked beautiful as they modelled outfits from cosy pyjamas to chic coats and party looks.



Sharing a new campaign with J.D.Williams

The mum of two is always focused on family, however, and also shared a sweet girls' night with younger daughter Hollie this week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share details of her incredible girls' night with her youngest, Amanda shared several photos from their decadent meal out in Covent Garden at Ave Mario - where they tucked into truffle pasta and the restaurant's famous gelato tower. We're not jealous at all!

