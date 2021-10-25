Amanda Holden strikes a pose in figure-flattering pencil skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden always brightens up our Monday mornings with her fun Instagram posts, and it's safe to say that we are loving her latest look.

Taking to social media, the Heart Radio presenter struck a pose in an all-burgundy outfit, consisting of a pencil skirt from Altuzarra styled with a knitted top from Reiss. Amanda finished off the look with matching pointed-toe heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she smiled at the camera.

The star could be seen perching on a purple chair at the Heart Radio studios, looking oh-so-glamorous for her morning at work.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported minimal makeup, with gold jewellery and a shiny black manicure complementing her autumnal ensemble perfectly.

Amanda also shared a video of herself strutting her stuff in the outfit, and fans couldn’t get enough. One commented: "Morning!! So stunning as always," while another added: "So beautiful," followed by lots of heart emojis.

If you are wanting to recreate the look then you are in luck, as the star's top is still available to purchase online.

The 'Seren' square neck knitted top comes in the most beautiful burgundy colour and fits close to the frame, allowing you to layer up for winter. The website recommends pairing it with "everything from pared-back denim to office-ready pencil skirts".

It was Amanda's first day back at work following her recent family holiday, and she has been sharing a series of stunning pictures from the trip.

On Friday evening, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot of herself wading through the sea in a red bikini. The beautiful two-piece perfectly highlighted the star's phenomenal physique, with her toned abs taking centre stage in the breathtaking snap.

The mum-of-two kept her caption simple, writing: "And red," alongside a sunshine emoji.

