Martine McCutcheon looks incredible in leather shorts – and wait 'til you see her coat

Martine McCutcheon sent her fans into a tailspin on Friday when she headed out for some fun in the chicest outfit.

The Love Actually star looked gorgeous rocking a pair of leg-lengthening leather shorts, which she teamed with a black top, black Chelsea boots, and a beautiful velvet coat. Despite the sunshine, Martine wrapped up in a white faux fur scarf and a pair of tights but couldn't resist adding a pair of Celine sunglasses.

For another touch of glamour, Martine accessorised with a silver-studded drawstring bag and some delicate earrings. Keeping her makeup dewy and fresh, the actress looked radiant as she posed in her garden ahead of Bonfire Night.

Her fans were quick to react to her stunning appearance, with many blown away by her ensemble.

One responded: "Stunner, you are so utterly fabulous." A second said: "Wow you always look amazing and very classy."

A third added: "Love the outfit!" A fourth wrote: "The coat is fabulous! Looking gorgeous."

Martine looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit

Sharing her plans with her followers, Martine captioned the snap: "It's firework night all! Whoop! Can’t wait for my step dad Al to bring the fireworks and his music speaker - It’s his favourite night of the year - He wears all black and times them to his fave tunes! Rafferty loves it!"

She added: "I was filming at the crack of dawn this morning & now it’s time for a little outfit pose for insta and then a diary organise and catch up! @jackmcmanus1 thinks I’m mad as I want to do our meeting outside but I love the sunshine so much! It lifts my mood enormously - whatever the weather!"

Martine's fans were desperate to get their hands on her coat

Martine then broke the sad news that her eye-catching coat is no longer available as she's had it in her wardrobe for over two decades.

She added: "PS This coat is about 20 years old and I wore it in my BBC documentary about the making of Perfect Moment! I’ve cherished it ever since!"

