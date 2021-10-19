Martine McCutcheon looks incredible in ultra flattering skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon looked incredible on Monday as she posed in a pair of light blue skinny jeans from Wallis.

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon wows in flirty LBD as she shows off new home addition

The Love Actually actress showcased her figure in the stylish outfit, pairing the jeans with a casual sweatshirt and simple black coat, also from the brand. Martine finished off the look with a pair of chunky boots and a black beanie, looking ready for winter as she smiled at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon delights fans with £21 mini dress

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "Can you tell how much I absolutely LOVE this @wallisfashion outfit? With the comfiest boots, most flattering jeans, classic Love slogan sweatshirt, and a lightweight jacket, this is a perfect Autumn outfit. Accessorise with this gorgeous little hat…flowers and a coffee are an additional option too! X #ad".

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off endless legs in white miniskirt - but fans have one big question

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one gushing: "You look sooo lovely," while another added: "Aww beautiful," followed by flame and heart emojis.

Martine McCutcheon looked incredible in the Instagram post

A third said: "Love the jumper," and we couldn’t agree more. Luckily, the slogan sweatshirt is still available to purchase online, but we'd be quick as it is bound to sell out!

Love Slogan Jumper, £18, Wallis

Just last week Martine stunned fans once again when she wore a slinky black dress to attend a special event in London.

The 45-year-old was dressed to the nines as she dinned at the Savoy London at an event in honour of charity Hospice UK, for which she is an ambassador.

Martine looked stunning in a Suzanne Neville dress

The star shared several photos from the night and wrote: "@hospice_uk I am so excited to share this evening with you @thesavoylondon I hope we raise lots of money and awareness this evening. The world would be a much darker place without you and all your efforts. I am so proud to be an ambassador for you.

"Thank you @suzanneneville for the most exquisite dress via my wonderful modelling agency @elitemodelworld you guys have made me feel a million bucks for my special night!"

DISCOVER: Martine McCutcheon wows fans with sensational leather trousers – and they're in the Zara sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.