Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer top – and looks incredible

Louise Redknapp ensured she took centre stage when she attended a movie premiere in London on Monday night.

The 46-year-old looked stunning for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots.

Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with a matching red clutch bag and gold hoop earrings, and we cannot get over how amazing she looked.

Sharing the outfit with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "I had a great night watching @jamiemovie at the premiere last night.

"So pleased to be able to go and support such an amazing, emotional and important film! Congratulations to everyone involved in making this movie I loved it".

Louise Redknapp stunned fans in her stylish outfit

The star wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves and sported a brown smokey eye with lots of black eyeliner, looking ultra glamorous as she took to the carpet.

Fans were clearly loving the look, as many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "Looking great Louise," while another added: "Such a gorgeous woman".

Although Louise did not share her exact outfit details, we have sourced a super similar sheer top for you to rock on your next night out.

Francesco Ramskull T-Shirt, £42, AllSaints

Just last week the mother-of-two had fans swooning over her fashion choices once again, wearing a pair of stylish skinny jeans with a black and white stripe jumper and a khaki jacket thrown over her shoulders.

Louise finished off the look with a matching green oversized handbag and black pointed heels – so chic!

Louise Redknapp looked lovely in her skinny jeans

Sharing the ensemble with her legion of fans, the star wrote: "Thanks @bbcbreakfast Great to talk all things @9to5themusicaluk." She also gave her followers the all-important outfit details, tagging her jeans from R13 and her jumper from Norma Kamali.

