Lara Spencer put on a very leggy display in a gorgeous floral mini dress for a girls' night out on Monday.

The Good Morning America star looked sensational in her red and white frock, which featured puffed sleeves and a V-neckline. She teamed her mini with a pair of beige ankle boots and wore her hair in loose curls.

Lara shared several photos from her evening out at a Little Big Town concert with her friends, including lookalike sister Karen, which she captioned: "#girlcrush #winebeerwhiskey-the anthems of our night with @littlebigtown. Love you guys."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Loving those boots!" A second said: "Wow, so excited for you girlies." Others simply replied with red heart emojis.

Lara looked gorgeous on a girls' night out

The TV personality had earlier posted a picture of herself with her older sister Karen. "Big fun w big sis Karen," she captioned the photograph. But fans couldn't take their eyes off the two because of their striking similarities, with many exclaiming "twins" in the comments.

"Double trouble," one of her friends commented, while a fan wrote: "Two beauties." A third added: "Look like twins beautiful picture," with another saying: "Sibling time is the best!!! Gorgeous ladies!!!"

The GMA host shares a close bond with her family, including her husband Rick McVey, and her two kids, Katharine and Duff.

Lara's legs looked never-ending!

One of five siblings, she has also frequently shared photos with her other family members, such as her mother Carolyn. And another recent family picture sent fans into a tizzy as well.

Lara got to play 'bring a sibling to work day' earlier this month when she shared a photo with her big brother on the set of Good Morning America.

Lara took to Instagram with an image of herself hugging Kirk Von Seelen in front of the GMA sign, simply captioning the photo: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

