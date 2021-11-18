Christie Brinkley stuns in black mini dress and thigh-high boots for fun night out The 67-year-old model attended the 25th Anniversary of Chicago on Broadway

Christie Brinkley showed off her stunning figure once again as she headed out in New York City to attend the 25th Anniversary of Chicago on Broadway on Tuesday.

For the fun night out, which was extra special for the star as she later explained to her Instagram followers, Christie opted for a stunning black mini dress with flounce sleeves and matching thigh-high boots.

To complete the look, the mother-of-three wore her blonde hair straight and opted for natural makeup.

Sharing several pictures of herself posing up a storm next to the stage door, Christie told her fans: "I had to stop at the stage door on my way into the 25th Anniversary of the greatest musical @chicagomusical because every day that I opened those doors when I had the honor of playing Roxie Hart, I felt like the luckiest girl in the world.

Christie posed outside the stage door ahead of the show

"I felt like they were the doors to dreams come true, the doors where I would leave the trials and tribulations of my life I was literally navigating my own trial, (divorce) and the serious health challenges my parents were facing with heroic grace…and Chicago gave us all new focus and an escape. Doing Chicago was a stretch and a challenge that I accepted with their encouragement, and I just wanted to make them proud."

She continued: "I'll never ever forget their faces looking up at me on that stage! Last night at the magical 25th Anniversary Performance and the accompanying tributes I felt so proud and honored to be able to point to members of the outstanding cast that brilliant Producers Fran and Barry Weissler assembled for this historic Broadway milestone."

The model, 67, looked stunning as ever

Christie made her Broadway debut in the musical in 2010 and played a return engagement in 2012. During this happy professional time, Christie's personal life was quite the opposite as she and her ex-husband Peter Cook fought a four-year divorce battle which finally ended in 2012.