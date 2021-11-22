FOUND: Frankie Bridge's high-street coat for her arrival on I'm a Celeb - and it's on sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge made a late arrival on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on Sunday evening, but as the old saying goes, she arrived fashionably late. The 32-year-old Loose Women star bundled up warm as she entered the castle, and guess what, her coat is available to shop right now and it's from River Island.

If you want even more good news, you can get it for less thanks to the pre Black Friday sale. Just use code HELLOBF for 20% off across the whole site.

RI Studio grey coat, was £150, now £120 with code HELLOBF, River Island

Frankie is a big fan of River Island and the high-street brand often appears on her weekly roundup of 'Frankie's Faves'. Sadly, that's the last glam look we'll see from the former Saturdays singer as now she'll be clad in combat trousers and a padded gilet for the foreseeable. And she might be covered in something a little more questionable during those bushtucker trials… shudder.

Frankie Bridge looking chic and stylish in her grey coat

The beautiful grey coat Frankie wore to enter the castle on Sunday night's show is part of River Island's luxe range, RI Studio. It has an oversized fit, which is perfect if you like to wrap up warm with a jumper underneath.

GET THE LOOK: Grey jumper, was £45, now £36 with code HELLOBF, River Island

Frankie opted for a grey polo neck jumper dress and completed the look with a pair of tough chunky boots ready for stomping around with her camp mates.

We'll miss Frankie's stylish wardrobe on Loose Women and on her Instagram account, but for now we're excited to watch her every night. Good luck, Frankie.

