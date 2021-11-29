Demi Moore is an absolute bombshell in sparkling ombre gown with an extravagant train Incredible!

Demi Moore has had years of experience setting fashion statements, and she just made another major one at a star-studded red carpet.

The actress attended the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in the most extravagant of gowns that you won't forget anytime soon.

The black and white outfit featured an ombre effect as the color got darker going down the outfit, embellished in sparkling gems.

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

The ombre also helped emphasize the 59-year-old's sensational figure as she kept her hair sleek and straight to give it simple elegance.

She further completed the look by accessorizing with a graphic clutch, black pumps, and a pair of leather gloves to really give the outfit some edge.

However, it was the train on the gown that really stole the show, extending far beyond her and taking up a good chunk of the red carpet.

Demi turned heads on the red carpet in a gown with a very long train

The sheer fabric fell behind her, gliding almost like a cape, as she walked the carpet and made it one of the night's major fashion moments.

The Ghost star made her mark at the event in style along with her frequent partner-in-crime and friend, fashion designer Sir Kim Jones.

She made another star-studded red carpet recently with Kim by her side as she attended the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards across the pond in New York City.

Her outfit for this event bordered more on the risqué as she opted for a navy-blue Fendi suit that she wore buttoned to her waist, exposing her cleavage underneath wearing nothing but a plunging bra.

The actress attended the major event with Sir Kim Jones

Demi kept her signature locks styled poker straight and accessorised with some simple dangly earrings, round-framed glasses, a black clutch bag, and black boots which could be seen poking out from underneath her relaxed-fit pants.

