Demi Moore stuns in lacy bra and figure-hugging suit at star-studded event

Demi Moore stunned fans on Monday by exposing her bra in a gorgeous velvet Fendi suit at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards
Demi Moore added an eye-catching twist to her stunning velvet pantsuit on Monday – rocking nothing underneath but a lacy bra.
The 58-year-old looked gorgeous as she joined a star-studded guestlist at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City. Demi opted for a navy-blue Fendi suit that she wore buttoned to her waist, exposing her cleavage in her plunging bra.
Demi kept her signature locks styled poker straight and accessorised with some simple dangly earrings, round-framed glasses, a black clutch bag, and black boots which could be seen poking out from underneath her relaxed-fit pants.
The Ghost actress walked the red carpet with Sir Kim Jones, who currently serves as artistic director for Fendi womenswear and couture, with Demi and the designer sharing a giggle before they made their way inside the Museum of Modern Art.
Demi is a big supporter of Kim's and even walked in his debut Fendi Haute Couture SS21 show during Paris Fashion Week in January.
Demi looked gorgeous in her velvet suit and lacy bra
Demi opened the show in an off-the-shoulder black satin suit and looked impossibly youthful with high cheeks bones and flawless skin – sparking a mixed reaction from fans.
Some speculated that the star had undergone plastic surgery, with one tweeting: "Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore." A second wrote: "Oh Demi, you really didn’t have to go and have stuff done to your face."
But others disagreed. "I thought Demi looked lovely," one fan stated. A second echoed: "She looks so beautiful."
Demi attended the event with Fendi's creative director Kim Jones
Last month, Demi stepped out in another Fendi ensemble, looking flawless in an oversized polka dot print dress that featured long sleeves, side slits, and a foulard collar that created a draped effect at the launch of photographer Brian Bowen Smith's photo book Drivebys.
Flashing a hint of her toned legs, Demi teamed the flowing frock with a pair of patent leather knee-high boots and a black Fendi purse.
