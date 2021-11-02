Demi Moore stuns in lacy bra and figure-hugging suit at star-studded event The Ghost actress looked gorgeous

Demi Moore added an eye-catching twist to her stunning velvet pantsuit on Monday – rocking nothing underneath but a lacy bra.

MORE: Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

The 58-year-old looked gorgeous as she joined a star-studded guestlist at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City. Demi opted for a navy-blue Fendi suit that she wore buttoned to her waist, exposing her cleavage in her plunging bra.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with famous daughter

Demi kept her signature locks styled poker straight and accessorised with some simple dangly earrings, round-framed glasses, a black clutch bag, and black boots which could be seen poking out from underneath her relaxed-fit pants.

The Ghost actress walked the red carpet with Sir Kim Jones, who currently serves as artistic director for Fendi womenswear and couture, with Demi and the designer sharing a giggle before they made their way inside the Museum of Modern Art.

MORE: Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah makes confession about appearance in unexpected outfit

Demi is a big supporter of Kim's and even walked in his debut Fendi Haute Couture SS21 show during Paris Fashion Week in January.

Demi looked gorgeous in her velvet suit and lacy bra

Demi opened the show in an off-the-shoulder black satin suit and looked impossibly youthful with high cheeks bones and flawless skin – sparking a mixed reaction from fans.

Some speculated that the star had undergone plastic surgery, with one tweeting: "Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore." A second wrote: "Oh Demi, you really didn’t have to go and have stuff done to your face."

But others disagreed. "I thought Demi looked lovely," one fan stated. A second echoed: "She looks so beautiful."

Demi attended the event with Fendi's creative director Kim Jones

Last month, Demi stepped out in another Fendi ensemble, looking flawless in an oversized polka dot print dress that featured long sleeves, side slits, and a foulard collar that created a draped effect at the launch of photographer Brian Bowen Smith's photo book Drivebys.

Flashing a hint of her toned legs, Demi teamed the flowing frock with a pair of patent leather knee-high boots and a black Fendi purse.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.