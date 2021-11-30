Billy Porter wows in not one, but three enchanting outfits at The Fashion Awards The Pose star well and truly stole the show

Billy Porter made a grand entrance at The Fashion Awards in London on Monday night, but his first look was just the start.

During the night, the Pose star wowed in three different outfits at the annual event, held at The Royal Albert Hall in the UK's capital.

Billy was on hosting duties on the night, and for his first look, the actor wore a glittering patterned black and silver gown with sculpted shoulders by Richard Quinn.

Billy Porter's first show-stopping look of the night

This was teamed with black platform heeled boots. Turning heads on the red carpet, Billy was accompanied by an entourage of dancers, who arrived by his side dressed in floral print and black PVC outfits, also made by Richard Quinn.

Billy then changed another two times during his time on stage. His second look consisted of a black tailored suit with elongated trousers, teamed with statement feathered sleeves.

The actor's third and final outfit change was equally as stylish, with Billy dressed in a yellow, orange and blue draped dress by ROKSANDA.

The event followed a 2020 awards ceremony that was completely remote due to the pandemic restrictions last year.

There was a somber mood to the evening too, which was dedicated to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically passed away at the age of 41.

The Pose star changed into an all-black look

Louis Vuitton's artistic director of menswear and founder of Off-White died of cancer, and the devastating news was announced on Sunday, just a day before The Fashion Awards.

Other celebrities to grace the red carpet on Monday night included Kris Jenner, Tom Daly, Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow, Dua Lipa, Kate Beckinsale and Gillian Anderson.

It's safe to say Billy's hosting duties were a success, and his outfits went down a storm on social media.

The star is no stranger to working the red carpet and landed himself on the best-dressed list in 2019 with his signature style.

Billy's final outfit of the night

Chatting to WWD about his red carpet style, the actor said: "We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there.

"I'm a very story-orientated person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art – political art – whenever I can, whenever I show up."

