Amanda Holden has us swooning over her silky pyjamas

Amanda Holden's daytime looks are nothing short of perfection, however, the star proved that her pyjamas are just as stylish in her latest Instagram post.

The Heart Radio presenter looked phenomenal in a pair of burgundy, silky pjs as she posed up a storm next to her lavish Christmas tree. She could be seen lying on the ground with a glass of champagne in front of her as she stared up at the tree in delight.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

She captioned the post: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas – our tree this year is even better than last year @elementshomegarden".

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in glamourous curls and sported a stunning makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and lots of highlighter.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her latest Instagram post

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Loving the pjs," while another added: "Absolutely beautiful [heart emoji] the Christmas tree looks pretty good too".

Amanda's pyjamas are from her winter edit with JD Williams, and come in a deep burgundy colour with an all-over leopard print. The top has long sleeves with buttons down the front and chic contrast piping.

Sadly, they are currently sold out, however, the website has a super similar pair that you can wear this Christmas.

Chelsea Peers NYC Mustard Zebra Satin PJ, £48, JD Williams

Amanda previously shared another snap of her Christmas decorations at home with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie, and they were just as pretty.

The star took to social media to post a photo of another Christmas tree, with her long-haired cat relaxing underneath. It was resting on a green velvet cover with gold embroidery, while the tree was elegantly decorated with white lights, white iridescent baubles and red reindeer decorations.

Amanda showed off her Christmas tree

Amanda's tree appeared to be a miniature one that she had positioned on top of a table – so no wonder her pet cat chose the private, quiet location for a nap!

