Martine McCutcheon dazzles in white sequined trousers for night out with 'school parents'

Martine McCutcheon knows how to dress for the festive season, and she showcased her impeccable style once again on Wednesday night as she headed out "with the school parents".

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram Stories, the actress wowed as she posed in front of her Christmas tree in a black silk top and white sequined trousers.

"Christmas night out with the school parents… my bunch are cooler than yours," she wrote alongside it.

Fans of the Love Actually star would have no doubt loved her latest look. On Tuesday, they were treated to Martine's latest look and they couldn't help but compliment her.

Martine looked stunning on Wednesday night

"Feeling like a little Christmas Nutcracker today!" Martine began writing in her post, which saw her wearing an old Zara jacket and high-rise jeans found on eBay.

"I love this old Zara velvet jacket so much! She comes out every year! (There are lots similar out there) Fashion is fun and shows the world who you are or want to be right? But I also love looking at what's already in my wardrobe and also finding things I adore in vintage stores, charity shops & eBay too."

She continued: "Independent stores are also so important to be remembered this time of year. There is room for the new and old, quirky and luxury - Mixing it up and moderation... & sustainability for our planet for our generations to come is vital."

"You look fantastic in whatever you wear Martine, loving the jeans, have a lovely day," wrote one, whilst another wondered: "How did you get your fab new figure! You look amazing?"

Martine is looking better than ever, and although she hasn't revealed the secret to her weight loss, back in 2017 she embarked on the Cambridge Weight Plan diet.

The actress' fans love her style

“Because I’ve spent so long fighting to feel healthy again, I didn’t want to do anything too drastic that was going to make me feel lousy, but after having Rafferty I found it so tough to lose my baby weight and that does start to affect your self-esteem,” she told HELLO! at the time.

"I'd tried the Cambridge Weight Plan before and had great results. I needed something that would work swiftly because I think you can lose the will if you’re not seeing results quickly enough. But it’s rigid enough for me not to stray."

