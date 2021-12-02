Demi Moore shares stunning photograph in a chic jumpsuit for bittersweet reason She'll always have Paris

Demi Moore's jet-setting travels over the past few months have taken her to some incredible places, and she gave fans a taste of one of them with her latest post.

MORE: Demi Moore stuns in lacy bra and figure-hugging suit at star-studded event

The actress shared a truly spectacular snapshot of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in all its brightly lit glory behind her.

She struck a pose in front of the monument wearing a tan jumpsuit that fit her figure perfectly, with a gray coat draped over her shoulder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

Demi completed the look with a gray bag slung over her shoulder and a pair of eye-catching leather boots in a brown and yellow color combination.

However, she shared that the post had a bittersweet meaning behind it, as it was a throwback from her magical time there and she was sorely missing it.

MORE: Demi Moore stuns in unexpected red carpet outfit that needs to be seen

"Missing Paris. #TBT from the camera roll," she captioned the shot, and fans took to the comments to rave over the beautiful photograph.

"Yasss Go Demi," one wrote, with another saying: "Pure beauty." A third added: "There's a Queen and then the Eiffel Tower! Stunning Demi," with many others simply using heart emojis.

Demi showed off her Parisian flair in a bittersweet throwback

The Indecent Proposal star recently made a spectacular style statement in London when she attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards.

She wore one of the night's most extravagant gowns, a black and white outfit featuring an ombre effect as the color got darker going down the outfit, embellished in sparkling gems.

MORE: Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

MORE: Rumer Willis shares emotional health update for important reason

The ombre also helped emphasize the 59-year-old's sensational figure as she kept her hair sleek and straight to give it simple elegance.

She further completed the look by accessorizing with a graphic clutch, black pumps, and a pair of leather gloves to really give the outfit some edge.

The actress stunned with her couture gown at the Fashion Awards

However, it was the train on the gown that really stole the show, extending far behind her, gliding almost like a cape, making it one of the night's most memorable fashion moments.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.