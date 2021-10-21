Carol Vorderman wows in ultra-sculpting leggings - and we need them ASAP

Carol Vorderman joined HELLO! for an exclusive photoshoot and chat earlier this month, and has shared some gorgeous behind-the-scenes shots with her Instagram followers.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's curve-hugging wedding guest dress is so glamorous

Posting an activewear snap rocking a coral set, the star revealed a funny home gym disaster story with her followers, before sharing a look at the ultra-sculpting details on her leggings.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows HELLO! exclusive family photos

"Gym pic from this week's @hellomag....wearing @gymgenetix," she wrote. "I've sweated in this gym at home over MANY years....even fell off my treadmill naked once (well it was a hot day and it made me laugh), I'd put the treadmill in the alcove, fell and got trapped in the corner and the belt kept going and burned so much of my skin off!!!!"

READ: Carol Vorderman shares a peek inside her home - and it's so chic

Positive Carol added: "YES I'M STUPID....but hey I'm still here and SMILING."

Carol shared a snap of her activewear set

She later added a cheekier shot as she walked away from the camera, writing: "Night all from @hellomag photoshoot.....this edition is out now in the shops....thank you @gymgenetix for the leggings and my Michael @mrrichmond for make up.... #gymgirl."

MORE: Royal women love their leggings as much as us! See Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more

MORE: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

If you're wondering, Carol's colourful activewear is Gym Genetix's 'sculpt' set in Coral, made from seamless fabric with ultra-flattering shaping details. They cost £29.99 and are selling out quickly! The presenter's sports bra costs £26.99, meanwhile.



Her leggings feature a flattering sculpting detail

The 60-year-old was refreshingly honest about her approach to life with HELLO!, opening up about breaking so-called fashion 'rules'.

"I got to age 39 and I wore a blue dress to the BAFTAs and the world went mental. BBC made a Kilroy show and the topic was, 'Should a woman of 39 wear a dress above the knee?' People called me out because I dared to wear a dress above the knee. Then you get to 50 and you get, 'Oh a woman of 50 shouldn't be wearing jeans' – I've had that one as well."

Sculpt seamless leggings, £29.99, Gym Genetix

SHOP SIMILAR: Seamless lifting leggings, from £11.71, Amazon

Speaking of her love of leggings, she added: "Now I'm 60, I still get slated by some of my own generation. I wore leggings the other day with some mesh in – I'd had them for years and I wore them with a tatty jumper. I had, 'She should know better at her age,' and 'What a ridiculous thing to do at 60.' But now there are many younger generations who stick up for me, they don't see a number in age as any reason to dictate what you 'should' do. And they're right, those so-called rules are utter, utter nonsense.

"When you have that perspective of 60 years, you can look back and say, 'Hang on'. I just think what is this rule you've made up that someone aged 60 can't wear leggings? Because 30 years ago there were different rules. They aren't god-given or absolute rules, you've just made them up and you are restricting your own lives by living by them… Run and get out of that mindset now because you're only here once. Life isn't a rehearsal!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.