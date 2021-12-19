Rebel Wilson has fans feeling the festive spirit in sensational feather and sequin outfit Christmas comes early

Rebel Wilson has been getting into the festive spirit just as much as we have, and with her latest picture, she's been doing it in style!

The actress shared a photograph of herself from a previous shoot posing in front of an elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

What surrounded her were huge stacks of neatly wrapped presents, several of them, while Rebel simply stood in front of them in her stunning look.

She wore an all-black ensemble, consisting of an off-the-shoulder figure-hugging black top with a feathered trim on the collar.

She paired the top with a pair of skin-tight pants that were covered in the sequins and shone in the light, finishing it off with matching heels.

Her caption was quite cheeky, as she wrote: "I wish you were wrapped up under my Christmas bush right now," and her friends instantly took to it in the comments.

One wrote: "There are so many places I want to take this caption but I shall refrain…I'll stick with [flame emojis]," while another simply said: "Looking amazing Rebel!!!!"

Rebel embraced the Christmas spirit in a combo of feathers and sequins

Fearne Cotton also commented: "Adore this outfit Rebel," with a fan replying with: "It's HEAVEN - SEQUINS AND FEATHERS AND JOY, OH MY."

Many others simply inundated the comments with flame and heart-eyed emojis as they gushed over her outfit, specifically the show-stopping pants.

The Pitch Perfect star has embraced her new figure, which she's worked extremely hard for, and has been showing it off in a variety of eye-catching looks.

One of her recent ensembles left fans with jaws on the floor, as she shared another outtake from her trip to Fiji with fans while promoting tourism to the island nation.

The actress posed in Fiji in a glamorous red gown

She shared a photograph of herself posing on a bed of rocks in an absolutely stunning red sequined gown that featured a very high slit.

Her seemingly wet hair blew behind her as she even added a pair of gold heels to top off her look, captioning the photo: "Next year's going to be Rrrrrrrrreal."

