Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever.

Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House alongside fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.

The design featured statement puffed shoulders, zip detailing down the front along with silver eye-catching panels. Teamed with simple black heels, chandelier earrings and Rebel's signature blonde tresses – she looked a million dollars.

As usual, her fans were her biggest cheerleaders, leaving praise and emojis in abundance in the comments section. "You look amazing, my inspiration," penned one, while another added, "Elegant and classy. You look amazing". A third wrote: "Winner of the cutest dress award goes to…. Rebel Wilson. Love it."

Rebel captioned the photos: "Australian Academy Awards (AACTA’s) Sydney Opera House @matty_reidy @samrken @brittany_hockley. Just wanted to say thank you to @russellcrowe our gladiator President for hosting such a fabulous night celebrating the best of Aussie film and TV couldn’t be prouder to be Australian and be part of an industry that’s so creative and inspiring."

Rebel recently opened up about her "year of health", revealing that controversially she received "a lot of pushback" from her own team when she decided to embark on her lifestyle overhaul.

The actress said that her Hollywood managers and agents asked her "why" she would want to lose weight when she was "earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl".

"I was very confident being bigger and loved myself, I would rock a red carpet being double or sometimes triples the weight of other actresses," the 41-year-old told BBC.

"[But] I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing."

