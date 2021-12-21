Kristen Bell floors fans in sheer lace dress in breathtaking desert photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kristen Bell caused jaws to drop among her followers when she shared a snap of herself in the most stunning dress on Tuesday.

The Frozen star looked gorgeous for a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, California, with her husband Dax Shepard and a group of friends, rocking a floor-length, semi-sheer black lace frock that gave Kristen a seductive gothic edge. Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a sweet couple's photo – but it was her dress that had her fans talking.

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's bathroom debate

"Love the dress! Great photo," one fan commented. "Your outfit is stunning!" said another. A third added: "Your look is absolutely iconic!"

Others begged the actress to reveal where her dress was from, but sadly, Kristen has yet to share those details.

The distinctive design featured a plunging neckline, nipped-in waist, pleated skirt, and was embroidered with lace and sheer panels that showed off a hint of Kristen's toned figure underneath.

She accessorized with matching boots and a chocolate-colored fedora hat, adding a bold red lipstick for a pop of color.

Kristen floored fans in her gorgeous lace dress

The married couple headed to the historical town near Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend in honor of their friend, celebrity hairstylist Matthew Collins' 40th birthday.

It appears to have been a Western-themed event as other photos shared saw the group donning wide-brimmed hats, bolo ties, and cowboy boots.

The group of friends spent the weekend in a gorgeous Airbnb rental

Captioning the post, the mom-of-two wrote: "Have a theme. Eventize it. Do it like the kiddos do: play games and puzzles, dance and sing, take silly pictures. I find this is the best way to celebrate someone. @matthewstylist, I hope we did you justice. You are so very special to us, and we are glad you are in our lives. HBD cowboy!"

The birthday boy revealed on his own Instagram that he and his friends were staying at the Know Where Ranch, a one-of-a-kind, five-bedroom property that is listed on Airbnb for $1,921 a night.

