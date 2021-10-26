Madonna poses up a storm in a corset and ripped jeans in sensational photo She turned up the heat!

Madonna knows how to get her fans talking in all the rights ways and she proved this once again on Monday as she posed up a storm in a corset and some ripped jeans.

DISCOVER: Madonna throws son David Banda an epic birthday party at her new $19.3m LA home – details

The Like a Virgin singer resembled a catwalk model as she stood in the captivating ensemble, that also featured fishnet sleeves. The star sizzled in the black corset that she had paired with some blue denim jeans that were covered in holes. She accessorised with a serious of necklaces and a stunning pair of earrings in the shape of a cross. The star posed in front of an eye-catching piece of art, which she referenced in her caption, as she wrote: "I Bow Down to Art……Art is Life."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna reveals incredible outside pool

Elsewhere in the room were some lavender houseplants, a comfy-looking armchair that was being illuminated by a standing light, and the star leant on a marble column.

MORE: Madonna, 63, shocks fans with daring topless pictures inside bedroom

SEE: Madonna shares incredibly rare photos with son Rocco to mark special occasion

This wasn't the only artistic pieces that she posed with, as one photo saw her imitating the arm movements of a painting behind her, while another saw her standing front of a doll that had been dressed in a show-stopping red gown.

Fans fell in love with the dreamy snaps, as one enthused: "You are my life," and another commented: "STUNNING."

Many others, including Christine and the Queens, agreed with the sentiment, while others posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Madonna posed up a storm in the jaw-dropping ensemble

The star thrilled fans last week as she made a huge announcement concerning her documentary, Madame X, and she rocked a pair of leather pants to share the news.

The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in the pair of leather pants.

The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

The star shared a huge announcement last week

The 63-year-old looked sensational in the look, which highlighted her curves, as she lay next to a roaring fire.

MORE: Madonna publicly shows support for daughter Lourdes following incredible achievement

READ: Madonna melts hearts in sweetest video with daughter Estere

Elsewhere in the room were several guitars that would be perfect for rehearsing new songs, and several sweet family photos.

In her caption, she wrote: "Grateful for the success of Madame [red cross emoji], that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.