Serena Williams is a Gothic ballerina in waist-cinching tulle look

We have been loving Serena Williams' dramatic looks of late. She wowed at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month and now she has been spotted in a Gothic ballerina look we can't get enough of.

The 23-time Grand Slam women's singles title holder, 42, took to Instagram to share a video alongside an A-list lineup following Ricky Martin's concert with her 17 million followers. The tennis player was seen wearing a waist-cinching black bodysuit in a slinky material with a racer cut.

WATCH: Serena Williams rocks out at Ricky Martin concert

She paired the form-fitting top with a black tulle midi skirt that Carrie Bradshaw would love. Though she went for a glamorous outfit, she added a low-key touch with a pair of bright trainers with orange, white and teal panels for a pop of colour.

© Instagram Serena Williams rocked the tulle skirt

We loved how the mother-of-two styled her hair in natural curls and she wore a simple gold necklace with a key pendant and watch to complement the casual cool vibe of her colourful trainers. Serena was seen alongside Eva Longoria and fellow former tennis champ Anna Kournikova with her pop singer husband Enrique Iglesias.

© Instagram Serena had fun at Ricky Martin's concert

Eva and Anna got the same casual chic memo as Serena. Eva was seen wearing an all-black ensemble comprised of a pair of black wide-leg trousers and a cropped bomber. She wore her hair slick off her face in an off-duty model-style bun and a pair of skinny hoop earrings.

© Instagram Ricky Martin had a star-studded support system

Anna rocked a pair of low-rise black joggers, a black crop top and a pair of fresh white trainers. Fans rejoiced in seeing the A-listers together and looking so fabulous. One user commented: "The Serena and Anna crossover we love to see", whilst another wrote: "Serena, you look so pretty. My favourite fan."

Serena was seen enjoying the Latin beats as she danced the night away in the crowd. The concert also featured an appearance from chart-topping rapper and singer Pitbull. The tennis champ thanked her hosts in the post's caption writing: "I had the best time at @ricky_martin @enriqueiglesias @pitbull show! I’m def a Latin music lover for LIFE @evalongoria @annakournikova thanks Ricky!!!"

© Instagram Eva Longoria also rocked a black ensemble

The sportswoman has been impressing with her sartorial choices lately. She went for another Gothic look in the form of a Gothic mermaid-inspired dress at the CFDA Awards. Serena wore a Thom Browne floor-length gown covered in black sequins.

The gown featured oversized organza puff sleeves with pearl details and a long train for added drama. The star wore her hair in a braid with coloured ribbon woven through and added a diamante necklace in the shape of lots of flowers.

© Getty We loved the train on Serena's gown

She was spotted alongside Kim Kardashian at the prestigious event who also stunned in black. The reality TV star was seen in a Chrome Hearts leather dress with a halterneck that was covered in the brand's iconic cross design and had tassels trailing around the bottom of the skirt.

© Getty Kim Kardashian was also spotted at the event

She finished the look with a 90s Pamela Anderson updo and black stiletto nails. We also loved Serena's ultra-glam royal blue look. Half of the tennis-playing Williams sister duo took to Instagram to showcase her stunning figure in a cobalt ruched midi dress with a seam down the back. The dress came with an off-the-shoulder neckline and long ruched sleeves which came down into built-in gloves for an old Hollywood touch.

The dress came from Serena's own aptly-named fashion line – S by Serena. Meghan Markle's friend was also seen wearing a red number from the collection – the 'Tatum' dress in the scarlet shade. The red hot dress featured a tight bodycon skirt with a Bardot neckline and a ruched top.

DISCOVER: Who has Common dated? Rapper's decorated love-life revealed as romance with Jennifer Hudson heats up

On quieter occasions, Serena is seen raising her two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, six, and Adira River Ohanian, three months, whom she shares with husband and internet entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian.