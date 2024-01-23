Serena Williams is the ultimate beach babe in form-flattering swimsuit as she poses with lookalike daughter

Serena Williams enjoyed a beach day with her eldest daughter Olympia, six, on Tuesday with the pair twinning as they enjoyed some time in the sun.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion and her young daughter frolicked on the sand, with Serena sharing a short clip of the pair jumping together in the shallows with the crystalline waters of the sea stretching out behind them. The star also shared standalone photos and Olympia looked like a future Olympian with the height of her jump!

Serena looked absolutely gorgeous in the stunning photos as the mom-of-two rocked a figure-flattering black swimsuit that showed off her toned physique. Meanwhile, Olympia was so sweet in her tropical-themed outfit as she enjoyed her day out with her mom.

The former tennis superstar has had plenty of time to focus on her family since she retired from the sport in September 2022 and Serena was certainly enjoying the family moments.

© Instagram The family enjoyed some time abroad

Alongside Olympia, Serena is also a mom to daughter Adira, who is just five months old. She shares both of her daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian, who she married on November 16, 2017.

Olympia was welcomed into the world in September 2017 after the sports star needed to have an emergency C-section, something which initially left her "devastated" with Serena opening up about the moment in an interview with People magazine.

© Instagram Olympia jumped so high!

"I think every woman, a part of them, wants to have birth naturally and [to] feel that … when you get a c-section it's different," Serena confessed to the publication, while also revealing that she was worried about living with a "scar."

The recovery process also affected Serena, as she continued: "My whole life I've been physically pushing my body to the limits. And this is the one time where I couldn't control anything. I couldn't push my body. My body pushed to its maximum. That was so hard."

© Instagram Serena looked fantastic in her black swimsuit

Olympia adores being a big sister to Adira, who didn't feature in Serena's latest photos, with the tennis star telling Entertainment Tonight: "She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

Serena also joked that Olympia had been "praying" for a younger sister before Adira was welcomed into the world.