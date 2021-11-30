Avril Lavigne wows in a cropped sweater and graphic pants as she opens up about Mod Sun 60 tattoos, oh my...

Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend Mod Sun share a very close relationship and have been together for over a year now, recently celebrating their anniversary.

The pop-punk singer opened up about their bond in a chat with Ellen Degeneres on her talk show, discussing how their relationship also impacted her coming album.

Ellen also asked her about Mod's tattoo of her name that he had gotten, comprising of a written-out version of her first name on the back of his neck.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne discusses getting Mod Sun's name tattooed

She also shared that her boyfriend had over 60 tattoos all over him, and then showed off her own to Ellen under the sleeve of her sweater.

When the talk show host asked Avril whether she had his name on her, she responded: "Not yet." Ellen asked her if she'd get one in the future, to which she candidly said: "Probably."

The host then quipped: "Let's get the tattoo artist out here," which excited the Girlfriend singer who was game enough and said: "Let's go!"

Avril revealed whether she would get a tattoo of her boyfriend's name

Avril also performed her newly released single, Bite Me, featuring a cameo appearance by label mate and producer Travis Barker.

She showed off more of her signature casual punk style on the show with her look, wearing an all-white graphic combo of a sweater and pants.

Her cropped sweater gave a peek at her toned abs and looked as cozy as could be, which she paired with cargo pants featuring a graphic comic print.

She sported her bold make-up, black combat boots, and striking blonde locks, featuring tips dyed pink, as she raved about working with Travis on her seventh studio album.

The punk superstar donned a cropped sweater and graphic pants for her return to Ellen's show

Avril further opened up about taking a break from recording and music before making her sixth album, Head Above Water, and then stopping again during the pandemic.

"But now I'm dropping this [her upcoming seventh album] next year, and I have a world tour next year. So I'm really eager to get back out and play shows again," she said.

