Lizzo left little to the imagination when she shared a clip of herself enjoying a dip in her swimming pool at her LA home.

MORE: Lizzo's new hair transformation is nothing you would ever expect

The Good as Hell singer commanded attention in a patterned string bikini as she frolicked in the water, showcasing her curves as she lifted herself up onto the edge of the pool. Lizzo looked gorgeous with her makeup-free appearance, oozing confidence as she splashed around her sun-soaked surroundings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lizzo flaunts curves during relaxing dip in home swimming pool

Posting two short clips on her Instagram Stories, Lizzo let her body do the talking as she remained silent while gazing into the camera.

Accessorizing with a matching headband, Lizzo didn't seem to have a care in the world as she relaxed in the water after earlier revealing she was suffering from a hangover.

MORE: Lizzo went full glam for her birthday in the furriest heels we’ve ever seen

SHOP: Lizzo is obsessed with these glute-lifting Amazon leggings - and they're only $30

Lizzo has been vocal about accepting her body as it is and silencing critics who claim she needs to slim herself down. But in a previous interview with Rolling Stone, she expressed her desire for the narrative around her body to stop.

Lizzo looked gorgeous during her sun-soaked dip

"I'm so much more than that," she said. "Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. [My body] is not a trend."

She went on to say that she wants to be celebrated for her music and not seen as 'brave'. "I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved," she added.

"The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive."

Lizzo puts herself through grueling workouts

Back in 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.