Lizzo went full glam for her birthday in the furriest heels we’ve ever seen It's nothing you'd ever expect, and yet...it's so good.

Lizzo is never afraid to play with fashion or take a risk, and that’s why we - and her fans - love her style.

The Truth Hurts songstress channeled Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s anniversary trip and hit Las Vegas over the weekend to ring in her birthday, stunning in a monochromatic chocolate look with a ton of pizzaz.

Lizzo wowed in a monochromatic chocolate look and furry accessories for her birthday

The singer was glowing in a post she uploaded on Instagram that showed the entire celebratory ensemble.

Lizzo struck several poses in a hotel lobby wearing a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana polka dot brown slip topped with Swarovski crystal accents.

She completed the look with drop diamond earrings, a brown furry feather shawl, and matching fur-covered kitten heels.

Lizzo's skin was glowing in her pre-birthday photos

“Hello... God has blessed me with another day... [AND] I’M ABOUT TO MAKE IT EVERYONE’S PROBLEM. VEGAS—CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?,” Lizzo captioned it.

Needless to say, the singer’s fans and friends went wild over the look in the comments, with one writing, “SCREAMINGGGG”. Another added “This! Look!” American Idol alum Jordin Sparks also chimed in, adding, “This. Wow. You look incredible.”

And that is how you celebrate your big day with a ton of flavor before it even hits. Lizzo’s 32nd birthday is actually Tuesday.

If this is the pre-birthday outfit, we can’t even imagine what the Grammy winner is going to serve on the actual day.

A mystery friend sent Lizzo a ton of Gucci gifts ahead of her birthday

Lizzo has already been receiving sweet gifts ahead of her birthday. Last week she shared a photo of herself sitting in the middle of several Gucci shopping bags in front of a backdrop of colorful balloons.

“My birthday is in 5 days and I’m already getting spoiled....! Thank you.. you know who you are,” she captioned the post. Talk about one lucky girl.

Renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented, “you deserve to be spoiled”.

We couldn’t agree more.

