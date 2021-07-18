Lizzo's new hair transformation is nothing you would ever expect Fans are obsessed!

Lizzo isn’t shy about trying a new beauty look - or style - and that’s one of the things her fans love about her.

But days after bleaching her eyebrows lavender, the Juice singer switched things up again with a striking new hair transformation created by celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain, who took her locks from a sleek black look to a striking neon green hue.

Lizzo made fans go wild with her new neon green look

"They say the devil works hard… but my glam team works HARDER!!! SLIME GREEN FOR THE DAY-YAY-YAY @theshelbyswain @iwantalexx," Lizzo captioned the first of a series of posts, which showed her rocking the curly braided look with a metallic fringe bikini top, giving us major mermaid glam vibes.

The superstar singer's makeup artist Alexx Mayo completed the look with a neon green eyeshadow that matched her hair hue.

Fans said Lizzo looked like a mermaid when she posted this shot in a metallic bikini

"Yassssss", one fan wrote. "Loooove this," another added, while a third chimed in "Mermaid".

When a look is this good, it needs more than just one post on the ‘gram. So, Lizzo shared three - with one snap showing her posing in a white crop top and patchwork denim jeans. She also palmed a tiny metallic Fendi purse that we want in our closets right now.

The music star also made waves last week when she shared a gorgeous selfie on Instagram that showed her debuting her purple and pink-hued eyebrows paired with purple, pink, and blue on her eyelids and eye-catching lashes.

Lizzo dyed her eyebrows lavender - and nailed it

She completed the look with a matching manicure that was splashed with turquoise, lavender, and pink hues.

"ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER GLAM…. ANOTHER LOOK FOR YA *MOOD BOARD* — THANK ME LATER," Lizzo captioned the post.

And she’s so right. Lizzo has been giving major beauty inspo this summer - and her Instagram is one to watch for beauty lovers who want to make a statement in a whole new way.

