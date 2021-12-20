We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones looked incredible over the weekend, wearing a truly delightful pair of sequin flared trousers from Zara. The £49.99 sparkly numbers were made in a gorgeous festive green and the mother-of-three paired them with a simple black jumper. Lush!

The trousers in question have sadly sold out, in every single size. The power of Alex, right? There are many different ways to style up sequins like this. Influencer Katie Impey, AKA The Mum Lifestyled, also wore these trousers a few days ago, but she teamed them with a matching top, also by the Spanish high street brand.

We think these River Island sequin trousers also look pretty festive, so why not treat yourself before the big day? There's still a few days left, people!

Sequins are definitely on Alex's radar at the moment. Last week the 44-year-old hosted a charity ball and shared a snapshot of herself and her husband at the bash, rocking a £26 sequin dress, which turned out to be a super duper bargain from H&M.

Alex looked incredible in her Zara trousers

The fitted, calf-length dress is designed in sequined mesh, with a stand-up collar and short, gathered puff sleeves with a slit. It's since sold out but we're told it is still available in stores.

It's going to be an exciting Christmas for Alex. Not only is it her first as a mother-of-three after her daughter Annie's arrival earlier this year, but also the TV host is taking part in one of our favourite festive shows, Mary Berry Festive Feasts.

Get the look!

Green Sequin Flared Trousers, £55.00, River Island

Taking to Instagram, Alex wrote: "News!!! I’ve got just the ticket to make you feel 100% Christmassy!!! #Mary Berry #festive feasts is definitely one for the festive viewing diary! Thank you Dame Mary for letting me be one of your little helpers."

The show will broadcast on Monday 20 December at 7pm on BBC One. We can't wait!

