Beyoncé looks effortlessly stylish in khaki mini dress and heels in rare family photo Queen Bey has an incredible sense of style

Beyoncé is notoriously private on social media – so much so that when she posts, it makes headlines.

However, over the weekend, the award-winning singer made a rare appearance on her mom Tina Lawson's Instagram account, in a fun family photo.

The picture was posted by Tina as she was missing her loved ones terribly, and their planned reunion was unable to take place due to the snow storm in New York.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi and Blue Ivy are all grown up in rare video appearance

Beyoncé was pictured alongside her mom, sister Solange, cousin Angie and Kelly Rowland, who grew up with the star and her family.

As ever, the Black Parade hitmaker looked effortlessly stylish dressed in a tailored khaki mini dress and metallic heels.

The outfit was accessorised with statement earrings, and Bey's hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Beyoncé looked fantastic as she posed alongside her family

In the caption, Tina wrote: "Missing us of all together this morning, that dam snow storm in New York sucks!! "It just messed everything up!!!!!! I love all of you so much. It's Sunday give God some Time.

"Right @angiebeyince @solangeknowles @mstinalawson @beyonce @kellyrowland my babies."

She added: "To those of you reading a cryptic sign into our hand sign We are doing the 'The Tre Sign' repping third ward in Houston Texas!! Period!!!!!!"

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her mom Tina

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her family and in particular her mom Tina, who is often seen on vacation with the star and her family.

The singer has kept a relatively low profile since the start of the year, and has no doubt been enjoying spending some quality time with her loved ones.

Earlier in the month, the star's oldest daughter Blue Ivy turned ten, giving them something to celebrate. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are also parents to four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and primarily live in Bel Air.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents to three children

Blue, Rumi and Sir are rarely pictured in public although Tina did share a recent photo of herself with Blue on her birthday.

In November, meanwhile, Blue and Rumi made a rare appearance with their famous mom in her star-studded Ivy Park campaign, which also featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

