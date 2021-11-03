Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah Beyoncé brought the glam in her figure-hugging gown

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z.

The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.

She captioned the picture: "ABOUT LOVE @tiffanyandco," referring to her latest campaign with the iconic jewellery brand.

Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and her makeup was minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Jay-Z looked just as dapper in a smart black suit, which featured a diamond brooch, most likely also from Tiffany.

Beyoncé looked breathtaking in the new photo

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Y'all look amazing," while another simply added: "OMG" followed by a flurry of flame emojis.

This isn’t the first time this month that Beyoncé has sent her fans into a frenzy, as she was spotted wearing a figure-flattering green gown a couple of weeks ago.

The dazzling dress, which featured a black bodice and a satin skirt that cinched at the waist, showed off the singer’s svelte physique in the best way.

Beyoncé looked incredible in her green gown

Queen Bey completed the look with metallic gold stilettos, a matching clutch and a diamond necklace, as she posed on a gold and marble staircase.

The Ivy Park mogul wore her hair in soft curls and rocked a bright splash of red on her lips, which went perfectly with her Old Hollywood meets New Hollywood ensemble.

Fans quickly filled up her comments with praise, with one writing: "Queen." Another added: "Ommggggg". Meanwhile, others held out hope again that Beyoncé's latest posts were a hint that she will be releasing an album soon.

"Oh the album has an emerald theme! I got your tea Ms. Mamas!," one wrote.

