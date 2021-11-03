﻿
beyonce

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé brought the glam in her figure-hugging gown

Grace Lindsay

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z.

RELATED: Beyoncé heats up Instagram in a curve-hugging LBD - but one thing that has everyone talking

The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beyoncé shares rare video of daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

She captioned the picture: "ABOUT LOVE @tiffanyandco," referring to her latest campaign with the iconic jewellery brand.

MORE: Beyoncé’s stunning metallic pants will leave you breathless - and we found the best dupe

Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and her makeup was minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Jay-Z looked just as dapper in a smart black suit, which featured a diamond brooch, most likely also from Tiffany.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé looked breathtaking in the new photo

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Y'all look amazing," while another simply added: "OMG" followed by a flurry of flame emojis.

This isn’t the first time this month that Beyoncé has sent her fans into a frenzy, as she was spotted wearing a figure-flattering green gown a couple of weeks ago.

The dazzling dress, which featured a black bodice and a satin skirt that cinched at the waist, showed off the singer’s svelte physique in the best way.

beyonce-green-dress

Beyoncé looked incredible in her green gown

Queen Bey completed the look with metallic gold stilettos, a matching clutch and a diamond necklace, as she posed on a gold and marble staircase.

The Ivy Park mogul wore her hair in soft curls and rocked a bright splash of red on her lips, which went perfectly with her Old Hollywood meets New Hollywood ensemble.

Fans quickly filled up her comments with praise, with one writing: "Queen." Another added: "Ommggggg". Meanwhile, others held out hope again that Beyoncé's latest posts were a hint that she will be releasing an album soon.

"Oh the album has an emerald theme! I got your tea Ms. Mamas!," one wrote.

DISCOVER: Beyoncé dazzles in a look no one saw coming during date night with Jay-Z

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about beyonce

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back