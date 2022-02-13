Salma Hayek throws it back for Super Bowl in the best cheerleader uniform And fans are going wild

Salma Hayek loves to let fans know how excited she is for the Super Bowl - and this awesome Instagram clip got nearly one million likes in just a few hours when she shared it on Super Bowl Sunday last year.

The actress shared a video of herself in a tiny cheerleader outift for the sporting event - and it's still getting talked about today!

Fans went crazy when the Bliss star shared a throwback clip from the movie Grown Ups that showed her running out onto a football field and flashing her abs in a cropped red, white, and blue top and matching skirt.

Salma looked like the ultimate cheerleader

Salma's hair was in pigtails, and she threw up her multi-colored pom-poms and cheered, while several other cheerleaders ran behind her.

"#happysuperbowlsunday @grownupsmovie," Salma captioned the photo. "Salma is the most beautiful cheerleader," one fan wrote at the time. "Cheer on! I’m not sure who's playing before and after @theweeknd's halftime show, but I'm pumped regardless," another quipped. "Best movie! I’ve watched it 1000 times already," a follower replied.

While this year's Super Bowl is also packed with talent, last year Salma wasn’t the only star sharing her excitement before the big game prior to kick off. Alicia Keys, who performed after the Super Bowl, posted a photo that almost broke the internet.

Alicia Keys stunned in a rhinestone bra and trousers ensemble

The songstress stunned when she popped up on Instagram hitting a squat pose in front of an aluminum garage front wearing a rhinestone-encrusted bra and high-waist leather black trousers tied at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous gold and diamond earrings, and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, wrapped with a silver band.

"Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl (explicit)," she captioned the post, referencing one of Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics. "Man I gotta get me a crystal bra," one of her followers wrote. "Yas! You do,” Alicia responded, adding blowing kiss emojis. "Pheewwww! Queen! Wow to these pictures sis," another chimed in. The "Girl Is On Fire" singer's husband, Swizz Beatz also replied, posting an emoji with a thermometer in its mouth.

We're staying tuned for some amazing Super Bowl moments in 2021....check back later for our live coverage!

