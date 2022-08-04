Reese Witherspoon swears by this face cream – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wonder how Reese Witherspoon maintains her youthful glow? The actress swears by Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream – and it's now in the Amazon UK sale.

Taking to Instagram, Reese even revealed that she gifts her friends with the miracle moisturiser: "It's just great for cold weather…it's so moisturising," she said.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 NOW £24.05, Amazon

Having acquired a cult following, Miss Arden herself created the skin protectant in 1930 and it's been flying off of the shelves for decades.

The first ever cosmetic product to bear her name, this all-in-one beauty secret calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day.

A multitasking beauty must-have for nails, lips, eyebrows and more, as well as moisturising and protecting skin, the Eight Hour Cream can be used to tame eyebrows, highlight cheeks and hydrate hands, nails and cuticles.

Reese has long been admired for her gorgeous and glowing skin

Celebrities, designers and make-up artists are among its biggest fans, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and of course, brand ambassador Reese.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in particular has called it her "answer to everything."

"I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it," the Chicago actress recently told Glamour.

"It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on."

Loading the player...

Receiving thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this skin cream almost sounds too good to be true.

"My number one product! Love this cream for everything skin related! Keeps lips moist, soothes hard skin, conditions for soft hands, heals cuts fast...number one product!" wrote one happy customer.

"Good value from Amazon. I use this cream on my lips, cuticles and heels. Have been using 8 hour cream for 20 years. Nothing else comes close," added another.

