Demi Moore shows off iconic black gown for bittersweet tribute to Thierry Mugler The actress wore the gown in Indecent Proposal

Demi Moore shared an iconic throwback post at the top of the week that left fans feeling upset due to it serving as a bittersweet tribute.

MORE: Demi Moore causes a stir with edgy throwback photo

The actress shared a series of stills from her 1993 film Indecent Proposal, where she wore a black gown that has since become very memorable.

The floor-length outfit hugged her figure and featured cut-outs at the chest and waist that gave it a more sensual appeal given its setting in the movie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mum Demi Moore

Demi posted shots of herself wearing the gown in the movie and posing in front of a mirror while also sporting her short bob haircut.

She revealed that the dress was one created by Thierry Mugler, who passed away suddenly over the weekend, and the post was an homage to him and his work.

MORE: Demi Moore causes major envy with lush travel snapshot in pajamas

In the caption, the star wrote: "THE dress — it was an honor to wear one of Thierry Mugler's iconic designs. The world will miss his genius."

Demi shared snapshots of herself in the iconic Thierry Mugler black gown

Fans immediately took to the comments to praise Thierry while also raving over Demi's dress, touting it as one that nobody else could've pulled off.

One said: "One of my favourite dresses and films of all time. So beautiful Demi. Rest in peace Thierry Mugler," with another commenting: "This dress was so iconic and you looked stunning in it."

MORE: Demi Moore's underwear snapshot is totally unexpected

MORE: Demi Moore turns heads with her style in eye-catching new photos

A third added: "The way you wear a dress, must be what the designer had in mind for perfection. Your style is stunning," with many others using heart emojis instead.

The Ghost star has a close relationship with the fashion world and several designers, particularly Kim Jones, with whom she has also attended several events.

The actress praised fashion designer and friend Kim Jones on his latest collection

She recently paid tribute to him on her social feed by complimenting his most recent show, adding: "Amazing as always! Congratulations on another incredible show. I love and adore you! Yours always, Mrs. Jones."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.