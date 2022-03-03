Maria Menounos looks fabulous in crop top and heels in gorgeous bathroom selfie The TV star has an impeccable sense of style

Maria Menounos ensured all eyes were on her as she shared a gorgeous bathroom selfie on social media this week.

The TV star took to Instagram to post a full body shot of herself posing in the mirror, dressed in wide-leg pants, crop top and blazer.

Her look was completed with a co-ordinating hat, heels and a statement necklace.

VIDEO: Maria Menounos shares emotional video about dealing with loss of a loved one

In the caption, Maria opened up about her look, writing: "Some more fun pieces I got from this little store in Italy. I dressed up for once. I got so many unique yet staple pieces that I am just loving.

"I would have bought one or two things, Keven ironically was the one who was like 'you need everything.' Lol I am probably the only wife who hears that but I've always had a problem spending on myself.

Maria Menounos looked fabulous in a black crop top and statement trousers

"He always has to push me. I'm like my dad - a saver. Working on the scarcity stuff because it's all from childhood!

"Anyway loving these pants and this new take on a baseball cap!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous," while another wrote: "So stunning!" A third added: "Wow! You look amazing, but then again, you always look amazing!"

Maria has a fabulous sense of style

Maria has had an exciting few weeks, and hasn't kept still for long either. Most recently, she flew to New York City on Wednesday night ahead of her latest TV gig on Thursday morning, detailing the journey on social media.

Maria filled in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan, alongside Ryan Seacrest, a job she has done many times in the past.

Kelly is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, and so several temporary hosts have been keeping her seat warm until she returns.

At the beginning of the week, Ali Wentworth appeared alongside Ryan.

