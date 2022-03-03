Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall dazzles in mini skirt and knee-high boots

Jade Thirlwall always knows how to turn heads when it comes to fashion. The Little Mix star looked sensational in a series of snaps shared on Instagram, wearing a luxury outfit for last week's episode of Drag Race vs The World that we would all love to get our hands on.

The 29-year-old wore a tartan red and blue blazer with in-build gloves and a matching skirt from It-girl brand Natasha Zinko. The checkered co-ord was quite the head-turner, especially when teamed with a long-sleeved cut-out black turtleneck crop top from Revolve. Oozing playful punk attitude and cheeky school-girl charm, the outfit delighted Little Mix and Drag Race fans alike.

Jade wore her hair down in tightly curled coils with a middle parting. She paired the look with some knee-high black biker boots, kicking up a fashion storm with her impeccably edgy style. A neon pink eyeshadow look added a touch of eighties girliness to Jade's colourful aesthetic.

The start took to social media to showcase her look with her 8.7 million followers with the caption: "Hey huns it’s the one and only me guest judging and mentoring on @dragraceukbbc vs The World. Wearing archived @jeanpaulgaultier and @natashazinkomagazin @bbcthree #DragRaceUK."

Fans and celebrity friends adored the luxe look. Clara Amfo couldn't contain her excitement, commenting: "!!!" while Pixie Lott added a slew of love heart and heart eyes emojis. Another fan penned: "My jaw literally dropped," and another agreed, saying: "Serving looks like always."

The singer also debuted another striking archival look from Jean Paul Gaultier. Jade layered a pinstripe black double-breasted blazer over a classic white shirt, in addition to a traditional black tie, tights and some barely there heels.

She opted for an alternative hairdo for this look, wearing her hair up in a Rapunzel-like plait with some length straightened bangs. A gothic earring selection completed the avant-garde officewear outfit.