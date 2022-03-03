Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall dazzles in mini skirt and knee-high boots

Tania Leslau
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall stunned audiences in a brightly coloured co-ord for this week's episode of Drag Race vs The World
Jade Thirlwall always knows how to turn heads when it comes to fashion. The Little Mix star looked sensational in a series of snaps shared on Instagram, wearing a luxury outfit for last week's episode of Drag Race vs The World that we would all love to get our hands on.
The 29-year-old wore a tartan red and blue blazer with in-build gloves and a matching skirt from It-girl brand Natasha Zinko. The checkered co-ord was quite the head-turner, especially when teamed with a long-sleeved cut-out black turtleneck crop top from Revolve. Oozing playful punk attitude and cheeky school-girl charm, the outfit delighted Little Mix and Drag Race fans alike.
WATCH: Inside Jade Thirlwall's incredible home
Jade wore her hair down in tightly curled coils with a middle parting. She paired the look with some knee-high black biker boots, kicking up a fashion storm with her impeccably edgy style. A neon pink eyeshadow look added a touch of eighties girliness to Jade's colourful aesthetic.
The start took to social media to showcase her look with her 8.7 million followers with the caption: "Hey huns it’s the one and only me guest judging and mentoring on @dragraceukbbc vs The World. Wearing archived @jeanpaulgaultier and @natashazinkomagazin @bbcthree #DragRaceUK."
Jade looked stunning in the look
Fans and celebrity friends adored the luxe look. Clara Amfo couldn't contain her excitement, commenting: "!!!" while Pixie Lott added a slew of love heart and heart eyes emojis. Another fan penned: "My jaw literally dropped," and another agreed, saying: "Serving looks like always."
Jade opted for a neon pink beauty look
The singer also debuted another striking archival look from Jean Paul Gaultier. Jade layered a pinstripe black double-breasted blazer over a classic white shirt, in addition to a traditional black tie, tights and some barely there heels.
She opted for an alternative hairdo for this look, wearing her hair up in a Rapunzel-like plait with some length straightened bangs. A gothic earring selection completed the avant-garde officewear outfit.