Lizzo showcases curves in jaw-dropping mini dress - fans go wild

Lizzo sent her fans into a tailspin in a behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot that showed her modeling a variety of curve-hugging outfits.

The Good as Hell singer looked phenomenal on the cover of People's Women Changing the World issue, rocking a sparkly red mini dress that tied at her waist. In a video shared on the publication's Instagram, Lizzo can also be seen showing off her legs in nothing but a faux fur coat.

Lizzo looks incredible as she shuts down body-shamers

Lizzo posted the cover image on her own Instagram, alongside the caption: "There was no Lizzo before Lizzo— don’t focus on being the next so&so… Strive to be the next best YOU. Thank you @people for making me the cover star of the ‘Women Changing the World’ issue— this is only the beginning."

Fans flocked to the comments to hail the singer an "inspiration", with one responding: "This is everything.!! We forget individuality so often getting caught up in trends. Set your own trend."

A second said: "You have given me so much confidence to be me, and learn that it is okay. You are an incredible woman first, and singer/musician. I love seeing you blaze a trail for all women. Thank you."

Lizzo modeled some stunning outfits for her cover shoot

A third added: "You are my entire inspiration; I love u, thank u for being u." While others gushed over how "beautiful" and "gorgeous" Lizzo looked.

The singer has been vocal about accepting her body as it is and silencing critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In the accompanying interview, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

Lizzo's fans went wild for her 'inspiring' shoot

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity and silencing her critics, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating.

"Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

