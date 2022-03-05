Kristen Stewart wows in daring Chanel dress she makes rare public display of affection The Twilight actress is a big fan of Chanel

Kristen Stewart rocked a daring Chanel gown on Friday as she accepted the American Riviera Award at the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

MORE: Kristen Stewart and Ariana Debose make history with Oscar nominations, plus nominees react

The sheer gown is from the designer's Spring 2022 couture collection, and is a full-length black chiffon dress with a see-through midriff complete with a peek-a-boo white tutu. The 31-year-old kept her hair in a high pony so as not to distract from the bold dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Stewart accepts SBIFF American Riviera Award

The event started with a Q&A session with Kristen walking out on stage and reportedly blowing a kiss to her fiance Dylan Meyer who was sitting in the front row.

She later discussed her career and finding fame with the 2008 film Twilight, admitting that "two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time".

Kristen, who is nominated this year for her first Oscar, then accepted the award from Charlize Theron, who remarked: "You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do. It's been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career.

"Your most recent film, ‘Spencer’, I have to say is my favorite work of yours to date. It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart wrenching way."

Kristen wowed in the sheer Chanel gown

Upon accepting her award, Kristen said: "Thank you for acknowledging me at this time in my life. I’m in such a good place to receive it." She also thanked Spencer director Pablo Larrain saying: "I wish he was here right now. Thank you forever for this."

Kristen was rumored to have become engaged months before she shared the news; she began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019.

The Spencer actress announced the wonderful engagement news while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November to promote the Princess Diana biopic.

Charlize introduced Kristen

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The pair met many years ago but were reintroduced through friends in 2019 and spent the pandemic together. "The day that I met her, all bets were off," she shared, remembering the moment they reconnected.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.