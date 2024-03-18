Kristen Stewart addresses her risky new look – 'I'm riding that wave'

Kristen Stewart was the latest guest to join Drew Barrymore for an intimate conversation on her talk show, airing Monday March 18, and she looked phenomenal as usual.

The actress, 33, wore a pair of beige cashmere high-waisted knitted briefs from Brunello Cucinelli with a beige button-down that exposed her bra underneath.

She styled the look with her mullet styled into loose waves, sheer skin-colored stockings, and a pair of wine red stilettos, which she immediately kicked off as she took a seat on Drew's couch.

Drew, 49, dressed sleekly herself in a gray rolled-up work shirt with high-waisted pants and a tie to match, was clearly enamored with her guest's style, pointing it out as soon as she joined her on set.

"Thank you for starting what we're gonna see as the next fashion trend," she adoringly said to the audience while showing off Kristen, who responded with a chuckle and added: "I'm riding that wave."

She also spotlighted the Twilight singer's bold and chic outfit for the premiere of her latest film, the queer romantic-thriller Love Lies Bleeding, a high-cut black Chanel bodysuit with sheer stockings and a blazer to accessorize.

© Getty Images Kristen rocked beige high-waisted cashmere briefs with an overshirt and her exposed bra

Drew joked: "Now my daughter's gonna go out in her underwear, just so you know. I would've had a problem with it if I didn't think it was attributed to you.

"I would've gone from a parent like, 'You can't do that!' to like, 'I know, Kristen's the coolest, I get it.'," and the two actresses, who hold the commonality of having starred in films from the Charlie's Angels franchise, continued to gush over each other.

The topic came up later in the interview as well when Drew asked Kristen about her evolving style, particularly tied to the Chanel brand, and essentially helping move along a new trend of rocking underwear as outerwear.

© A24 The actress was promoting her new movie "Love Lies Bleeding"

Drew quipped: "And of course I'm wearing the worst underwear right now," and when she flashed a guest a glimpse of the dark pair, Kristen even commented that they'd perfectly match her outfit if she decided to go that route.

She told the Spencer star about recently buying one pair of see-through underwear and a bra of the same kind to match and was manifesting "something sexy in my life" by just "putting it out there."

© Getty Images She rocked a bold take on the new style at the "Love Lies Bleeding" premiere earlier this month

Kristen encouraged her to be even more bold with her choices and show people what she was talking about, going so far as to Instagram it. "Then people can slide into your DMs!"

She said that relationships from simple Instagram DMs were possible, and the conversation, plus her guest's style, clearly got Drew interested enough that she ran off stage to test it out for herself.

© Getty Images "I'm riding that wave," she said of kickstarting a new trend

The actress has been embracing more fashion choices that not only bridge the gap between masculine and feminine, but also showcase more skin, ranging from a three-piece suit styled out with no shirt underneath to a semi-sheer halter top or a fishnet bra with a mini skirt.

