AJ Odudu is a tropical goddess in tigress bikini

AJ Odudu is currently lapping up the sun in the Caribbean and treating us to some stunning holiday snaps. The 34-year-old jetted off to Antigua and has been wowing fans with her incredible summer style.

AJ posed for a smiley photo wearing a dazzling tiger stripe print bikini top and matching sarong. The former Strictly star beamed in the radiant ensemble, which featured tie-knot detailing and thigh-split skirt.

WATCH: AJ Odudu shares health update after Strictly injury

The star accessorised with an ornate silk headscarf with a green, white and black geometric pattern, a pair of cats-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold necklace with a gorgeous green stone pendant.

AJ took to social media to share the exquisite snap, alongside the caption: "Hiyyyyyyyyya still on me hols," adding a sparkle and the flag of Antigua and Barbuda emojis. She soaked up the sun in her luxury surroundings that boasted luscious greenery, wood cabins, and white day beds.

AJ looked stunning in the bikini

Love AJ's tigress swimwear look? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect replica for your sun-drenched weekends away.

Tiger Print Bikini, Top, £38, Bottoms, £35, Hush

This eye-catching bikini encapsulates AJ's tropical aesthetic. Made from sustainably sourced recycled materials, this two-piece is fully reversible and can be mixed and matched with the coordinating bottoms for an awe-inspiring poolside party look.

AJ rocked the leopard print look

Clearly, AJ is a big fan of animal print swimwear. The star took to Instagram to share some jaw-dropping beach babe photos earlier this week wearing a leopard print bikini. She captioned the post, which depicted her beaming as she sashayed down the beach: "No rest for the wicked, so I'm resting! See ya when I've recharged me batteries."

Fans and followers were blownnb away by AJ's toned physique and natural beauty glow. "You are literally perfect," commented one fan, while another added: "Beauty - you look like a supermodel," with a string of fire emojis. A third penned: "Enjoy every minute, looking fabulous as always."

