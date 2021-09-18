Stacey Dooley has fans in disbelief with major fashion moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Dooley is frequently one of fashion inspirations, with no end of gorgeous looks in her wardrobe, and on Saturday the star wasn't content with just one look.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter showcased five fierce tops – and we fell in love with all of them. In the first look, she styled out a shirt top, that she had left unbuttoned at the top and bottom, alongside a pair of jeans.

The second saw her in a gorgeous black shirt with a different pair of jeans and some glamourous pieces of jewellery, while the third had her in a black top that she'd paired with some baggy cream trousers.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley resembles a catwalk model in series of stunning looks

Her fourth ensemble consisted of a matching cream top and blazer with some jeans and strappy heels, and her final piece was a white top and jeans with a brown blazer.

Stacey looked just as amazing in all of the looks, and her hair was on point as well with her signature red locks done up in a pineapple style.

In the caption, she joked: "(Appaz you don’t brush your hair for your first reel)," and added a flame and heart emoji.

Fans were left in disbelief over the stylish post, with CBBC star Karim Zeroual enthusing: " Is that youuuuuu siiiisssss!!!" with Stacey responding: "You CAN NOT w/the hand in the pocket."

Stacey styled out every look perfectly

Another fan questioned: "WHY ARE YOU SO ADORABLE. I simply cannot stand for it," while others wanted to know where Stacey's gorgeous jeans came from. The star revealed that one pair fame from RAEY, while another was a second-hand pair of Levi's.

High-Waist Jeans, £60.00, Levi's

Last week, the former Glow Up presenter wowed fans in a slinky silk midi dress, which she rented through popular app By Rotation.

Stacey is a big advocate for sustainable fashion, and the app is the perfect way to stop clothes from going to waste.

We wanted all the looks!

Sharing her look with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "Thank you so much @byrotationofficial for letting me borrow this, so last minute".

Stacey modelled the sensational baby pink number, which featured floaty sleeves and a flattering waist belt. She styled the frock with a pair of strappy open toe heels and lots of delicate gold jewellery, looking oh so glamourous, and fans were loved the look.

