Stacey Dooley is a style superstar, and on Friday the glamorous presenter enjoyed a fun day at the beach – but her outfit wasn't what many would expect.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion seemed inspired by Halloween, which is just around the corner, as she rocked up in an all-black outfit, consisting of a large jacket and skirt.

The theme even extended to her dark-coloured bag, although her trainers were a cool bright design. Adding to the spookiness, the photo had a small filter, which made the edges of the image appear darker.

"Witch spotted on beach," she joked as she strolled across the stony shores. "Jason hookin me up w/the shot."

Stacey's followers thought she looked spectacular in the ensemble, and they flocked to the comments to shower her with compliments.

"She's upgraded her beach coat apparently," observed one, while a second joked: "Stacey Poppins."

Stacey enjoyed a fun day on the beach

Another wrote: "That's one's pretty witch," while a fourth commented: "Witch with fancy sneakers."

But one fan had a different Halloween character on their mind, as they jested: "The grim reaper called, he wants his iconic outfit back."

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

Last month, the 34-year-old stunned fans with a different unexpected look as she posed up a storm in a chic two-piece. The star wore the outfit as she prepared to support boyfriend Kevin Clifton as he acted in West End musical Singin' in the Rain.

The former Glow Up presenter teamed her tan coloured blazer and matching trousers with an oversized striped shirt which she left mostly unbuttoned, and a pair of pointed heels. She finished the look off by letting her long auburn hair frame her face.

Stacey's fans were quick to react to the unexpected look - and it seems they were all loving it! "Beautiful," one wrote. Another said: "You look so lovely!" and a third commented: "Touch of Annie Hall in that outfit."

