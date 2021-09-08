We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Dooley always knows how to turn a look, and we're always so impressed with her style, and on Wednesday she drove fans wild with her latest style.

The star stood inside her breathtaking dining room, that features a marble table, as she showed off the outfit that consisted of a white shirt, jeans and open-toe shoes.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films a bedroom tour

"The outfit she won't take off," she captioned the snap, adding the recycled emoji, hinting at the ensemble's sustainability.

But despite the look featuring many eye-catching items, it was Stacey's bag that her fans were obsessed with, as they flooded the comments in appreciation.

"Love the bag," enthused one, as they added a couple of emojis, while another wrote: "This bag is everything," and a third asked the question that was on everyone's lips.

"Can I ask what the bag is.. serious bag envy??"

Stacey stunned with her whole ensemble

Stacey's gorgeous bag comes from Bottega Veneta and the intreccio leather cross-body item is made in Italy and is 100% lambskin.

Although the former Glow Up presenter's bag came in black, it comes in a variety of colours ranging from racing green to lavender to even butter.

However, it does not come cheap, and is being sold on the website for £3,035.

Chain Casette Cross-Body Bag, £3,035.00, Bottega Veneta

The star always turns heads with her fashion looks, and she seemed to embrace the incoming Halloween season as she looked like a witch when she headed to the beach last week.

Stacey rocked up for her day in the sun in an all-black outfit, consisting of a large jacket and skirt.

The theme even extended to her dark-coloured bag, although her trainers were a cool bright design. Adding to the spookiness, the photo had a small filter, which made the edges of the image appear darker.

"Witch spotted on beach," she joked as she strolled across the stony shores. "Jason hookin me up w/the shot."

