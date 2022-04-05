Dua Lipa recreated two iconic looks at the 2022 GRAMMYs The 'One Kiss' singer paid tribute to Cindy Crawford and Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston

The GRAMMYs have provided us with countless sartorial moments we'll never forget through the years, and Dua Lipa can add her name to that list after paying tribute to two iconic '90s pop culture moments on the red carpet and during the show.

The 26-year-old walked the red carpet in a Versace dress with black straps and gold clasps – and there's a good chance you may have recognized it. Cindy Crawford wore the same dress to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards!

The supermodel seemed thrilled that Dua had worn it, too, taking to Instagram the next day to share a photo from that event and one of Dua, too.

"Then and now," she wrote. "Timeless."

Donatella Versace was among those to comment on the post, expressing her approval and admiration for both talented and gorgeous women.

"Absolutely timeless!" The designer wrote, adding four black heart emojis.

Another celeb was the first star to ever wear the dress, though. Christy Turlington rocked it at a Versace show in Milan back in 1992.

Later in the ceremony, Dua and Megan Thee Stallion both appeared in Versace, and threw back to a moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Back then, the two icons poked fun at rumours they were feuding by wearing the same gown.

On Sunday, Megan hilariously accused Dua of "stealing my look" during their skit.

An honour to present the best new artist award at @RecordingAcad with @theestallion with a special appearance from my fashion fairy godmother Donatella @Versace!! ~ congratulations sweeeet girl @oliviarodrigo so deserved 🫀 pic.twitter.com/iN0qAbcoN7 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 5, 2022

"I was told I had the exclusive," Due responded, before saying, "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

Lo and behold, the fashion icon then appeared on stage! She decided to settle the "argument" by altering Megan's dress to have a thigh-high split and showing Dua her gown actually had a mini hem. You can watch that skit above.

Dua and Megan then presented the GRAMMY for Best New Artist to Olivia Rodrigo.