Kate Beckinsale's daughter is the image of her mom in stunning new appearance The talented offspring is starring in Nicolas Cage's new movie

Kate Beckinsale's undeniable beauty has clearly been passed onto her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

The 23-year-old looked the image of her famous mom when she walked the red carpet for a special screening of her new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lily put on a stunning display in a chic black suit by A.L.C. that featured a waist-cinching jacket with a deep V-neckline, ankle-length pants, and a pair of silver high-heeled sandals.

The similarities between her and her mom were clear to see, as both have been blessed with chiseled cheekbones and striking facial features.

Lily is following in her famous parents' footsteps – her father is Welsh actor Michael Sheen – and after appearing in a few movies as a child, she's now celebrating her first big break in Hollywood opposite Nicolas Cage.

Lily looked super stylish and just like her mom

The movie, in which the National Treasure actor plays himself, sees him "unfulfilled and facing financial ruin." It follows him as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party where a CIA operative recruits him for an unusual mission.

It will make any Nicholas Cage fan reminisce, as it portrays him taking on some of his past iconic roles through the action-packed mission.

Lily paid tribute to Nicolas back in March during the comedy's screening at Austin's SXSW festival, thanking the actor, who she affectionately called King Cage, for: "Being the best actor father and hero!!"

Lily stars opposite Nicolas Cage

Her mom also shared pictures from the event, writing of her daughter: "So proud of you, @lily_sheen. My beautiful, brilliant baby is in this FANTASTIC, electric, vibrant, hilarious movie."

She further described it as: "Bonkers and amazing and everyone is wonderful but obviously she's my favourite."

